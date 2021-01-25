Tegas Digital Innovation Hub offers free co-working passes to S’wak startups 

KUCHING: Sarawakian entrepreneurs and startups should be able to enjoy the free six-month (January to June) co-working pass, provided by Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) Digital Innovation Hub.

“This follows the announcement made by the Chief Minister regarding the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang 5.0 (BKSS) package,” said Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh, who is also Tegas chairman, in a statement.

According to him, the Sarawak government – via Digital Innovation Hub – aims to help Sarawakian startups and social enterprises affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, by offering each of them free six-month co-working pass.

“We would also give additional support to them on a regular basis such as provision of free webinars, online capacity building workshops and virtual accelerators, as well as the opportunity for them to utilise our virtual office at the lowest rental rates,” said Len Talif.

The Digital Innovation Hub is funded by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), and managed by Tegas.

Adding on, Len Talif said the digital hub would also be providing access to affordable co-working spaces, entrepreneurship education and venture acceleration programmes, as well as access to Sarawak’s digital ecosystem network.

For more informaton, contact the Digital Innovation Hub at its respective locations – 082-552 003 (Kuching) / 086-344 731 (Bintulu) / 085-321 511 (Miri).

Alternatively, send emails to [email protected]