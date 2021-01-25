Three brothers trek up hill to get Internet connection

PAPAR: If there’s a will, there’s way. This saying best describes the determination of three siblings from Kampung Gana here to follow the Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) programme which was introduced this year.

Unlike their friends who just switch on their gadgets from the comfort of their rooms, Joshua Emmanuel Jeffrey, 12, Jordon Emmanuel, nine, and Joshean Emmanuel, eight, have to spend 20 minutes going up a hill behind their house to reach a spot where they can get good Internet connection.

But the three brothers feel that their daily trek up the hill at 8.30 am is worth the effort, as it enables them to follow online lessons under PdPR.

Joshua said they were accompanied by either their mother Esther Dungin, 37, or father Jeffrey Joseph, 41, when going up the hill, located about 500 metres behind their house.

They spend about three hours each to follow the PdPR lessons with their respective teachers.

“The experience of climbing the hill was fun although we had to bear with insect bites. I hope our house can have good internet connection so that we don’t have to go up the hill anymore. Today, I learnt the Chinese language, Bahasa Malaysia and many others,” he told Bernama here today.

Joshean said the internet reception in their house is not strong enough for them to perform various PdPR activities online.

Esther said good internet access is essential for her children to use applications like email and YouTube in the course of their PdPr sessions.

“During the Movement Control Order period, everything is done via internet and even the homework is sent by email. Without strong internet connection it is difficult to get things done, and that is why we had to search for a spot with good internet signals on the hill,” she added.

Esther said before her husband found the hilltop location, they had to access the internet from the roadside.

“When he found the ideal location, we cleaned up the area and started using it for the online sessions on Jan 20,” she said.

Esther hoped that the internet problems in Kampung Gana and its surrounding areas would be solved soon to make it easier for students to attend online classes. – Bernama