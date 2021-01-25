Three siblings fined for ‘snatching’ father’s body from hospital

LAHAD DATU: Three siblings, who ‘snatched’ their father’s remains from the Lahad Datu Hospital last Wednesday, were fined RM1,000 each by the Magistrate’s Court here today for obstructing health officers from discharging their duties to screen the body for Covid-19.

Magistrate Ryan Sagirann Rayner Jr. meted out the sentence on twin brothers Said Jipri and Sabri, 27, and their sister Jenrey, 26, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were charged with obstructing Mohamad Izwan Ahmad Saibi, an officer authorised by the Ministry of Health to perform his duties at the Patient Under Investigation (PUI) Zone, Emergency Department of the Lahad Datu Hospital at 8.30 pm last Jan 20.

They were charged under Section 22(a) of the Control and Prevention of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code. All of them paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Risal Abd Fikkah prosecuted, while the siblings were represented by lawyer Hafizah Mohd Akram Khan, from the National Legal Aid Foundation.