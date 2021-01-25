Trudeau co-opts Sanders meme to urge Canadians from travelling

MONTREAL: Bernie Sanders may be most familiar in a US political context, but that hasn’t stopped Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from using a now famous meme of the Vermont senator to warn people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Trudeau posted a photo of himself giving a press conference from his lawn on Twitter, with the now famous image of a seated, mitten-clad Sanders superimposed in the background.

The viral Sanders photo, snapped by AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration, shows the senator huddled in a chair, arms folded and also sporting an average-guy winter coat.

Since it was taken, people around the world have superimposed Sanders on famous works of art and family photos.

Referencing a recent incident in which his son appeared in the window while he spoke to the media, Trudeau wrote: “It was one thing when my son crashed my press conference a month or so ago.”

“But this…” he said, referring to Sanders’ supposed appearance outside his house.

“Now is not the time to travel. Stay home – and by that, I mean your own home.”

Sanders has been photoshopped in recent days sitting on the Iron Throne from “Games of Thrones” and alongside Franklin D Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin in Yalta in 1945. — AFP