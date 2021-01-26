303 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health Department today reported 303 new cases of Covid-19 in the state, bringing the cumulative cases in the state to 47,442.

No death was recorded.

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a press statement today, a total of 403 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 43,209.

“There are 2,697 patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment, 815 of them are in hospitals while 1,880 are in PKRCs, and two in Temporary Detention Centre,” he said.

As of Jan 26, 92 patients were placed in the intensive care unit, with 25 of them on ventilator support.

The city centre recorded the highest number of daily cases today, with 49 followed by Tawau (36), Lahad Datu (35), Penampang (29), Kinabatangan (17), Papar (17), Kudat (15), Ranau (15), Keningau (14), Putatan (12), Sandakan (11), Tuaran (11), Kalabakan (7), Kota Belud (7), Kunak (6), Kota Marudu (4), Telupid (4), Kuala Penyu (4), Beaufort (3), Pitas (3), Nabawan (2), Tenom (1) and Sipitang (1).

No new cases reported in Tongod, Semporna, Beluran and Tambunan.

No new cluster was reported.