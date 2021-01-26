Anwar sues PM over Parliament suspension in Emergency

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has filed a lawsuit against the prime minister and the Malaysian government in a bid to have the court declare that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin gave unlawful advice to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to suspend Parliament during the Emergency declared nationwide via an Emergency Ordinance.

In announcing the lawsuit, DAP’s Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, who is a practising lawyer, said that the application for leave for judicial review was filed yesterday by Anwar at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, with the lawsuit filed in Anwar’s capacity as the Opposition Leader in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Among reliefs sought in that application is a declaration from court that the prime minister’s advice to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to suspend Parliament during the period of the Emergency proclaimed recently is against the law and not in line with the Federal Constitution,” Ramkarpal, who is also DAP’s legal bureau chairman, said in a brief statement today.

“It has to be stressed here that what is being challenged in that application is not the Proclamation of Emergency, but the decision of the prime minister (through the Cabinet) to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to approve rule 14 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 that suspends Parliament during the Emergency period. The prime minister’s advice is said to be in contravention of the law,” he added. – Malay Mail

