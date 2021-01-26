As Covid-19 sweeps through lock-ups, govt moves to temporarily house inmates at National Service camps

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): The federal government will temporarily convert National Service camps into detention centres for prisoners and immigration defaulters to curb the spread of Covid-19, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said today.

In a four-page statement, Zuki said that this was one of four matters discussed by the government’s technical committee on Emergency management and approved by the National Security Council’s Emergency meeting.

“The use of National Service Training Programme (PLKN), Kem Bina Negara (nation-building camps) and other facilities that are suitable as temporary detention facilities and temporary detention centres for the Malaysian Prisons Department, the Immigration Department of Malaysia and the Royal Malaysia Police on lease to: ensure physical distancing of prisoners and detainees in prison, detention centres and lockups to then prevent the spreading of Covid-19,” he said.

Overcrowding of prisons and immigration depots have resulted in clusters forming within these facilities, and cases continue to surge as space constraints made it difficult for inmates to maintain the minimum one-metre physical distance .

Zuki said prisoners and detainees to be placed in these temporary detention centres will be those with minor offences only.

He added that the Home Ministry would work together with security agencies such as the armed forces, the police and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) for temporary placement to ensure tight security.

He listed 16 National Service camps and Kem Bina Negara that will temporarily be used by the Prisons Department and Immigration Department as temporary detention facilities, with such camps located nationwide.

Zuki said the police are currently negotiating with the owners of facilities that are suitable to be converted into temporary lock-ups, pointing out that the conversion of existing buildings would save costs.

“Optimising the use of existing facilities that are suitable and avoiding bigger financial implications to build new facilities,” he said. – Malay Mail