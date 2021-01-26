CM to launch OUCCI on February 10

KUCHING: The Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) will be officially launched on Feb 10.

This was briefed by OUCCI president Datuk Mutang Tagal to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during a courtesy call on the latter at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday, thus inviting the chief minister to officiate its launching to be held at a hotel here.

When met after the courtesy call, Mutang expressed his appreciation to the state government for the formation of three strategic development agencies – the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), Highland Development Agency (HDA) and Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) as these agencies cover Orang Ulu areas.

He said HDA covers Belaga and Baram and NRDA covers Limbang and Lawas.

“The state government has allocated RM1.5 billion for each agency, with total allocation of RM4.5 billion for strategic and basic infrastructure development such as water, electricity and other basic needs that are needed in the rural areas.

“This will not only benefit the people through strategic infrastructure development, but also to connect the rural areas to the economic market,” he added.

He said that as a chamber of commerce, OUCCI would like to see equal opportunities to Orang Ulu contractors as well as Bumiputera entrepreneurs to participate in projects involving the three development agencies.

He expressed his gratitude to Abang Johari for approving RM10 million for the chamber of commerce’s development and administration.