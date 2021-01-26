Covid-19: 3 deaths in Sarawak, 205 new cases today

KUCHING (Jan 26): Sarawak continues to record triple-digit Covid-19 positive cases today with 205 infections and three fatalities, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the highest number of cases was recorded in Sibu with 51 followed by Kanowit (41), Miri (32), Dalat (22), Bintulu (19), Kuching (10), Kapit (5), Lawas (5), Julau (5), Sarikei (4), Simunjan (3), Pakan (2), Betong (2), Meradong (2), Samarahan (1), Saratok (1), and Marudi (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state has now increased to 3,704,” he told a press conference.

The deputy chief minister added that the three deaths recorded today in Sibu has raised the state’s death toll from Covid-19 to 33.

“The 31st death case involved a 59-year-old Sarawakian man who sought treatment at Sibu Hospital on Jan 22 after suffering from fever and cough.

“His rapid test kit antigen (RTK-Ag) and RT-PCR test screening on the same day found that he tested positive for Covid-19.

“His health started to deteriorate and he passed away on 9.17am on Jan 24,” he said, adding that the victim had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation.

On the 32nd death case, Uggah said a 76-year-old Sarawakian man had died on Jan 25 at 4.45am.

“The victim had sought treatment at Sibu Hospital on Jan 22 after having trouble breathing and experiencing symptoms such as fever and whooping cough.

“He was admitted to the hospital for further treatment and his RT-PCR test was positive,” he said.

He said a 91-year-old Sarawakian man also succumbed to the infectious disease on Jan 25 making him the 33rd death case in the state.

“The victim was admitted to Sibu Hospital on Jan 24 after he was found unconscious by his family members. His health deteriorated and he passed away yesterday (Jan 25).

“The RTK-Ag and RT-PCR test conducted by the hospital found him to be Covid-19n positive,” he said, adding that the victim had a history of comorbidity such as chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

On the new cases recorded today, Uggah said cases under the Pasai Cluster in Sibu have continued to spike across the state with Kanowit recording the most number of cases at 41.

“Other cases linked to the cluster were also recorded in Sibu (29), Dalat (22), Miri (10), Kapit (3), Julau (3), Betong (2), and Sarikei (1),” he added.

He also said the Rakut Cluster in Miri also recorded an increase in positive cases and they were registered in Bintulu (12) and Miri (3).

“Miri also registered new positive cases that were linked to the Jelita Cluster (7) and Bah Sayap Cluster (1),” he said.

He said local infection cases across the state were recorded in Sibu (22), Miri (11), Kuching (10), Bintulu (7), Kapit (2), Lawas (3), Simunjan (3), Pakan (2), Meradong (2), Samarahan (1), Julau (1), and Sarikei (1).

“Two Import B cases were also recorded in Lawas involving individuals who had returned from a high-risk Covid-19 infection area namely Sabah whereas Sarikei recorded two Import C cases which were detected from screening of health workers at a health facility.

“Saratok and Marudi each recorded an Import C case where the case in Saratok involved an individual from Samarahan district who was screened through active case detection while the latter case involved the screening of a symptomatic individual from Miri district,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said 142 Covid-19 patients had recovered today of which 105 were discharged from Sibu Hospital, 22 from Miri Hospital, eight from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and seven from Bintulu Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 1,958 or 52.86 per cent out of the overall cases,” he added.

He also said 1,706 patients are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state, a majority are being treated at Sibu Hospital (1,088), followed by 304 at Miri Hospital, 162 at SGH, 97 at Bintulu Hospital, 40 at Kapit Hospital, 14 at Sarikei Hospital and one at Limbang Hospital.

“There are 14 Covid-19 cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit at Sibu Hospital (11), SGH (1) and Miri Hospital (1) while three patients at Sibu Hospital, one at Miri Hospital and one at SGH are intubated,” it said.

A total of 230 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported today with 27 PUI pending lab test results.