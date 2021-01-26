Covid-19: Dalat falls into red zone after 59 local infections detected in past 2 weeks

KUCHING (Jan 26): Dalat is now classified as a red zone after 59 local infection Covid-19 cases were recorded in the district in the past two weeks, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

It is now the seventh district in the state to be classified as a Covid-19 red zone.

The other districts are Bintulu, Kanowit, Beluru, Miri, Sibu and Kuching with a total of 1,683 local infection cases reported in the six districts in the past 14 days.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, also pointed out that Sarikei has also changed its status from a yellow to orange zone following the 21 locally transmitted cases reported in the last two weeks.

“The previously green Lawas is now classified as a yellow zone as it has recorded three local infection cases in the past two weeks,” he told a press conference today.

On the other hand, the Covid-19 situation in two districts have improved with Sebauh now classified as a yellow zone with its remaining 11 local infection cases and Limbang reverting back to a green zone after no local infection cases were reported over the past 14 days.

Three districts namely Subis, Betong and Song remain as orange zones with a total of 82 local infection cases reported while Telang Usang, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Bau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Kapit, Simunjan, Asajaya, Lubok Antu, Sarikei, Limbang, Selangau, Samarahan and Sri Aman remain as yellow zones with a total of 83 local infection cases reported in the past two weeks,” said Uggah.

Only 11 districts in Sarawak are classified as green zones as the infectious Covid-19 disease continue to spread across the state.

Meanwhile, Uggah pointed out that eight Covid-19 clusters remain active in the state with the Pasai Cluster in Sibu remaining the biggest following the addition of 108 new positive cases today.

“The total number of positive cases involving this cluster has now increased to 1,582 cases.

“A total of 16,550 individuals have been screened where 13,680 have tested negative and 1,288 are pending lab test results,” he said.

The Pasai Cluster was previously declared by the State Health Department on Jan 9 after 38 positive cases were detected from the cluster including its index case (Case 1,175) who was found positive on Jan 7.

Uggah said 15 new positive cases were detected under the Rakut Cluster in Miri bringing the total number of cases to 30 while the Jelita Cluster in Miri also recorded an increase of seven cases today.

He also said the Bah Sayap Cluster reported a positive case bringing the total number of cases to 96.

“Other active clusters with no new cases reported today are the Stutong Cluster in Kuching with 41 cases; Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh (30); Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching (15); and Mador Cluster in Meradong (8).