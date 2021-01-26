‘Focus on connecting with family and others in new normal this CNY’

MIRI: The Chinese community can still celebrate the Lunar New Year, albeit in a simple manner, by focusing on connecting with their family, relatives and friends in a ‘new normal’ way, said Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations president Datuk David Goh.

“The festival is a representation of our culture. Though in the past it is often associated with house visits and huge gatherings with good food and laughter, we may not be able to do it now due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But it does not necessarily mean we should disconnect from each other. Instead, switching to a virtual platform, through internet and phone calls, serves a similar purpose of connecting people,” he said after receiving calligraphy couplets during a courtesy visit by Miri Chinese Calligraphy & Cultural Society chairman Ting Nai Ho, here yesterday.

On the couplets, Goh said calligraphy is part of Chinese culture and should be taught to the younger generation to preserve and pass down the heritage which dates back thousands of years ago.

He said the calligraphy couplets, also known as spring couplets, comprise well-wishing words.

The art focuses on each stroke of the brush and to perfect each stroke, one must maintain a certain level of calmness, composure and tranquillity, he added.

“The synchronisation of your mind, body and hand helps produce a good piece of calligraphy couplet,” he said.