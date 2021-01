KUCHING: A 58-year-old director of a federal agency has been remanded for three days to assist the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) in an investigation into a RM2,000 bribery case.

The remand application was made before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

It is learnt that the case is in connection with the payment for the rental of a stall in 2019 under an entrepreneurship programme.