Malaysia records 3,585 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): The Health Ministry reported 3,585 more Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths for the past 24 hours today, after two weeks of the renewed movement control order (MCO).

In a statement this evening, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 4,076 patients have recovered over the same period.

“There are currently 40,574 active cases with 280 patients being treated in intensive care and 111 requiring respiratory assistance,” he said.

The 11 deaths take the number of Covid-19 fatalities to 700.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor once again recorded the highest number of new cases with 1,295, followed by Kuala Lumpur (610), Johor (516), Sabah (303), Sarawak (205), Negri Sembilan (129) and Penang (104).

Other states that recorded two-digit infections are Melaka (92), Kedah (88), Terengganu (76), Kelantan (76), Perak (58), Putrajaya (15), Pahang (15), Perlis (2) and Labuan.

On the latest deaths, Dr Noor Hisham said the 11 consisted of 10 Malaysians and one foreigner. All were aged between 42- and 92-years-old, with eight of them having existing serious medical conditions.

“There were two cases where they were only found to be Covid-19 positive after they had died and were brought to the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, seven new Covid-19 clusters were detected by authorities in the past 24 hours.

Dr Noor Hisham said the clusters involved workplace, community, detention centre and a religious activity gathering.

They are the Jalan Cochrane cluster in Kuala Lumpur; Jalan Platinum and Jalan Padi Mahsuri clusters in Johor; Intan Delima cluster in Negri Sembilan; Kampung Bukit Putera and Tebok Bukit Besi clusters in Terengganu; and Keladi Saga cluster in Kedah. – Malay Mail