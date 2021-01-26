Meat import companies: 60 pct of AP holders are Bumiputeras – Kiandee

KUALA LANGAT (Jan 26): About 60 per cent of the approved permit (AP) holders involved in meat importing activities are Bumiputera companies, said Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

He said among Bumiputera AP holders are Ramly Food Processing Sdn Bhd and Darabif Meat Company which are capable of importing large quantities of meat.

“In terms of the quantity of (imported meat), it depends on the ability of the company. These two companies are able to import meat in large quantities and are able to compete with non-Bumiputera companies,” he told reporters after a working visit to the area farmers’ organisation (PPK) Kuala Langat here, today.

He was commenting on the claims made by former deputy minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman in the media recently that only 10 per cent of AP holders to import meat are Bumiputera companies.

Meanwhile, commenting on the AP holders blacklisted for violating the conditions, Kiandee said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) was still waiting for the results of the investigation from the relevant agencies.

“We are still waiting for the results of the investigation. The case related to this meat AP is being investigated by several agencies including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Royal Malaysian Customs and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

“If there is a violation of this AP conditions, Mafi will take stern action,” he said.

Recently, Mafi was reportedly ready to revoke the companies’ AP if they were found to be involved in the frozen meat distribution cartel without a halal certificate and will not tolerate any ministry staff involved in the issue. – Bernama