RM150 mln approved to repair 41 damaged roads

KOTA KINABALU: An immediate allocation of approximately RM150 million was approved by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, to repair 41 damaged roads as a result of continuous rain and flooding in the state some two weeks ago.

In addition to road infrastructure damage, flooding and landslides from the prolonged downpour also caused damage to public property as well as crops, amounting to about RM130 million.

“This is a large sum but we have the means (to repair the damage). We have also referred some of the repair works to the federal government for assistance,” said Hajiji.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the collapsed road at KM44.7 Jalan Penampang–Tambunan near here on Tuesday, he said the Public Works Department (JKR) had reported 15 roads that were severely damaged and completely inaccessible, while another 11 were partially cut off and another 15 were damaged due to non-stop rain, but remained passable to vehicles.

According to Hajiji, 37 of the 41 damaged roads belonged to the state while four were under the purview of the federal government.

Repairing the KM44.7 Jalan Penampang–Tambunan alone would cost about RM5 million, said Hajiji, adding the road was now accessible by small vehicles while further repair works commenced.

Apart from the Penampang–Tambunan road, other completely inaccessible roads were Jalan Nangoh-Paitan-Kanibongan, Jalan Apin Apin–Bundu Kampung Tiga, Jalan Montenior–Hologilat, Jalan Bilangau Darat, Jalan Liu Malubang, Jalan Telaga (bridge collapsed), Jalan Rukom Kibuluh, Jalan Suang Duyung, Jalan Mengkubau Laut, Jalan Pinuludan, Jalan Pinampadan and Jalan Bungaliou– Longkou Lama–Timbok.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, State Secretary Datuk Sr Safar Untong and JKR director Ir Ali Ahmad.