Sabah considers providing electronic devices to students – Hajiji

PENAMPANG: The Sabah government is considering providing electronic devices to underprivileged students in the state to facilitate their Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) sessions.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the state government understood the constraints and challenges faced by parents in providing the devices for their children’s learning process at home.

“We know that many underprivileged students in Sabah are facing this problem,” he told reporters after visiting the site of a landslide at Km44.7 Jalan Penampang-Tambunan here yesterday.

On the internet coverage in Sabah, Hajiji said, the federal government is committed to enhancing broadband service in the state through the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (JENDELA) worth RM2.5 billion.

Through the initiative, he said, more than 400 new towers would be built and about 2,000 existing transmitters would be upgraded to 4G within two years.

Hajiji did not rule out the possibility of a slight delay in implementing the JENDELA projects following the Movement Control Order (MCO), however, he remained optimistic that work would continue when the country entered the conditional MCO phase.

Earlier, he said the state government had approved an immediate allocation of about RM150 million to repair 41 damaged roads following heavy rain that hit Sabah two weeks ago.

On the landslide at Km44.7 Jalan Penampang-Tambunan, Hajiji said, the cost of repairing the road is estimated at RM5 million, and currently, repair work is still underway.