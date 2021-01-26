Sabah to prepare early for north-east monsoon

BELURAN: Sabah wants all government agencies to make early preparations to face the annual onslaught of the North-East Monsoon that brings heavy rain resulting in severe floods.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the relevant authorities must do away with the practice of ad hoc action in the matter.

“It is better for us to make early preparations than wait for a disaster to occur. All government agencies must monitor the situation early. Let’s not wait to act after disaster strikes,” he told reporters after taking a look at the stretch of Jalan Nangoh Paitan Kanibungan that collapsed due to a landslide on Jan 19 in Paitan near here today.

Bung Moktar said floods not only have an impact on the people’s livelihood, cause landslides and damage roads but also affect supply of clean water to the people as they damage underground mains.

Referring to the collapsed stretch of Jalan Nangoh Paitain Kanibungan and the damaged Paitan Water Department quarters, he said the landslide had damaged the water mains in the area.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said: “I have asked the assistant district officer to call a special meeting of all the relevant government agencies and look into how best to repair the stretch of road.”

“I want this problem to be resolved in four or five months so that the people can use the road again and the estimated 600 water consumers can have their piped water supply restored,” he said, adding that water is being sent to these people by tankers.

Bung Moktar said he has asked Water Department offices in all the districts to submit a working paper on enhancing the water quality in their areas.

He also said that the State Cabinet will discuss applications to have several state roads placed under the supervision of the Federal Government.