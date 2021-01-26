SMC chairman takes Sibu folk to task over beeline for police permit amid Covid surge

SIBU (Jan 26): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting has lamented that many folk here are still thinking that Covid-19 spread is not serious and thus, willing to take the risk to continue opening their business.

Ting posted such remarks on his Facebook today, after noticing that Sibu public braved the rain to apply for the police permit at the central police station.

“Despite a steady drizzle and Covid-19 threat, Sibu public braved the elements to apply for police permit.

“They could stay at home and not venture out to face the dangers of Covid-19 spread, but decide to apply.

“This clearly shows many do not think this Covid-19 spread is serious. They are willing to take the risk to continue opening their business,” he stated

Effective tomorrow, police permit is required for employees of businesses categorised as essential services under MCO in Sibu Division when they travel to and from work.

The application for the permit started yesterday. Applications for permit can also be made at Lanang, Sungai Merah, and SibuJaya police stations for Sibu.

For the record, essential services include the manufacturing, construction, services, distribution trade, plantation and commodities sectors with only 30 per cent attendance of the management team permitted, while the number of workers is determined by the implementation of social distancing and public health protocol in the workplace.