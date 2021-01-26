SMC’s Engineering and Public Health & Services offices shut down until Feb 5 after Covid-19 cases detected

SIBU (Jan 26): Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) Engineering and Public Health & Services sections at Levels 20 and 22, Wisma Sanyan will be closed with immediate effect until Feb 5, said its chairman Clarence Ting.

He said the temporary closure was following confirmation that another three of its staff from the Engineering and Public Health & Services sections, attached at the depot for road maintenance, flushing, and dog catching activities, had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Arising from the positive case at depot, we have done contact tracing and immediately arranged for rT-PCR swab testing to our affected field staffs threat.

“In view of the above, Council’s Engineering and Public Health & Services sections located at Levels 20 and 22 respectively will be closed with immediate effect from today (Jan 26) till Feb 5 to public as an addition precaution to facilitate proper sanitisation and further contact tracing and testing for our other field staffs,” Ting said in a statement today.

In this regard, the critical services will be given priority and the council seeks the kind cooperation and understanding of the public in facing this difficult time, he added.

Ting pointed out that in compliance with the SOP (standard operating procedure) issued by the SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee), it is compulsory that all council staff members at these two sections and those individuals who had close contact with these three infected staff members are to undergo the rT-PCR swab tests and to strictly follow the Health Department’s SOPs.

“SMC hereby advises these groups of individuals to undergo the compulsory rt-PCR swab tests immediately.”

He stressed that SMC staff are reminded to adhere to this instruction.

“Failing which, actions will be taken, including reporting to the Ministry of Local Government & Housing Sarawak and SDMC,” he cautioned.