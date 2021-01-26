S’wakians unsure about voting in state polls

KUCHING: Sarawakians generally have reservations about voting in the next state election amid the Covid-19 pandemic that seems to be escalating.

Peter Chong, a full-time life planner agency manager, told The Borneo Post that he was concerned about the possibility of a spike in Covid-19 cases if a state election is held soon.

“I am very concerned that we might have an outbreak similar to what happened in Sabah after their state election last year, unless we stop mass gatherings,” he said.

Chong said the election campaigns during the state election, if it is allowed to proceed, should be limited to social media platform, use of posters or restricting the number of attendees at a political rally with social distancing in place.

He personally felt that campaigning via social media and posters should be the preferred option and compulsory wearing of face mask must be enforced at crowded areas.

“I will consider voting if the voting centre is not crowded. Life is precious and we all need to stay safe by avoiding crowded places,” said Chong.

Melvin Siaw, who recently started working after returning from Kelantan, remarked he will not be heading out to cast his vote in the state election if it is held when the state continues to register high number of positive Covid-19 cases daily.

“Politics should give way to public health concern and the very core of politics is, in fact, the people. An election amid a pandemic increases the probability of disease transmission and affecting the people’s lives as a result,” he said.

Thus, Siaw opined the essential value of election would be lost if it is done at the expense of the people.

Yap Kai Ling, a lawyer, believed an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases is anticipated if the state election is to be held at the current pandemic’s progression.

“Lesson learnt from the outbreak after the previous Sabah state election should not be taken for granted,” said Yap.

She opined the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state might seem to be inevitable even with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) being enforced during the state election.

“It is for this reason that I will be less than willing to go for voting, looking at the risk and benefit weightage,” said Yap.

Another voter, Alfie Allin, opined that holding a state election when the country was already struggling to bring the Covid-19 outbreak under control is an unwise move and he believes most would not want to see a Movement Control Order to be imposed throughout the state.

“I strongly disagree with the holding of a state election now as the Covid-19 virus is highly contagious, which could eventually lead to death,” said Alfie.

Despite its weaknesses, he opined that online voting system could be implemented for the election but said it is better to postpone the state election for the time being.

Maxwellen Gibson concurred, saying no matter how comprehensive they are, the SOPs prepared by the Election Commission would not be able to curb the transmission of the virus, just like what happened after the Sabah state election last year.

“Voters would be afraid to go out and cast their votes due to health concerns but alternative voting system should be proposed if the state election must be conducted,” said Maxwellen.

Abdul Rahim, a private sector worker, appealed to the state government to not rush into holding a state election with the health of the people and the whole society at stake.

“The safety and health of the people must take priority over holding an election as it might cause the country and the state to continue to be plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.