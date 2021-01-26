Telang Usan rep urges constituents to cooperate with authorities in preventing Covid spread

MIRI (Jan 26): Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau has called upon his constituents to be extra careful and cooperate with the authorities in preventing the spread of Covid-19 in the constituency.

Dennis said it is vital for the people in Telang Usan to play their role in ensuring the safety and well being of everyone in the constituency.

“I appeal to everyone, especially my constituents in Telang Usan to avoid moving around during this time unless it is really necessary,” he said when contacted today.

Telang Usan recorded one positive Covid-19 case yesterday, a new record for the constituency after it has been a green zone since the pandemic hit the country in January last year.

Stressing that the people should not expect the police to carry out enforcement round the clock, Dennis said the people must know their role and responsibility especially during this pandemic.

“We all have a very important role to play,” he added.

Telang Usan has some 30,000 population and the nearest hospital is in Miri.