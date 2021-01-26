Terengganu records highest Rt among all states – Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): Terengganu recorded the highest Covid-19 daily estimated infectivity rate (Rt) or R-naught (R0) at 1.36 among all states as of Jan 25, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

According to the infographics shared via his Twitter account, Melaka is the second highest at 1.28, followed by Sarawak (1.25), Putrajaya (1.19), Perak (1.17), Kedah (1.15), Perlis (1.15), Kuala Lumpur (1.12), Labuan (1.11) Pahang (1.1), Selangor (1.1) and Kelantan (1.09).

Johor, Sabah, Negeri Sembilan and Penang are the lowest four at 1.04, 1.03, 1.01 and 1.0 respectively.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Rt for the whole nation, on the other hand, stood at 1.04.

He explained that the R-value for states is estimated with a 14-day moving window while R-value for the whole nation with a seven-day moving window. – Bernama