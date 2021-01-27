195,028 data plans, 3,773 devices distributed to higher education students from B40 category

PUTRAJAYA: As many as 195,028 data plans and 3,773 devices have been distributed to students of higher education institutions from the B40 category since the data plan and device package was launched on Oct 30, last year.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) was also in the process of procuring 3,997 laptops and desktops to be distributed to higher education students, said Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad. The ministry, she said implemented the initiative to get the best offers from data plan and device provider companies for the students.

The data plan packages offered are Celcom EL30 (RM30); Celcom XPAX 35 (RM35); Maxis Hotlink (RM30/ RM40/ RM50); Digi (RM28/ RM35); UNIFI MOBILE postpaid (RM59) and UNIFI Mobile prepaid (RM35). As for the devices, the supplier companies among them Acer Student Purchase ProgrammeMOHE offers a discount of between five to seven per cent for selected products.

“Internet access is critical to ensure students enjoy a conducive online teaching and learning (PdP) sessions,” said Noraini, who stressed that MoHE is committed to ensuring that these students are able to access the Internet wherever they are.

She said MoHE had also held discussions with Bank Simpanan Nasional for another financial loan initiative under the BSN MyRinggit-i COMSIS Scheme for the purchase of laptops by higher education students.

MoHE via the Student Volunteers Foundation has also launched a crowdfunding initiative through Tabung Prihatin Siswa as a platform to invite outsiders to channel contributions to help students continue online PdP without any constraints, said Noraini.

Those who want to channel their contributions can do so through Maybank account 5660 1062 2566 or online by clicking the link at www.billplz.com/tabungsiswa. – Bernama