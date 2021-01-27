295 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health Department today reported 295 new cases of Covid-19 in the state, bringing the cumulative cases to 47,737.

One death was recorded for the past 24 hours in Putatan, and one new cluster was reported – Kluster Jalan Sulaman.

This new cluster was declared yesterday after cumulative positive cases increased to 23, detected from staff of a supermarket in Sulaman.

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a press conference today, a total of 419 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 43,628.

“There are 2,618 patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatments, 772 of them are in hospitals while 1,844 are in PKRC and two in Temporary Detention Centre (PTS),” he said.

As of January 27, 95 patients were placed in the intensive care unit, with 26 of them on ventilator support.

The city centre recorded the highest number of daily cases today with 52.

