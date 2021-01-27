6 men compounded RM1,000 each for violating SOPs

BINTULU: Six men aged between 40 and 62 years were compounded RM1,000 each for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Bintulu police chief, Supt Zulkipli Suhaili, in a statement yesterday said the six individuals were detained while enjoying their drinks in a premises in Jalan Sibiyu around 11pm Monday.

He said the raiding party was led by Insp Nixon Malang during an inspection on SOP compliance in the town.

The compounds were issued in accordance with Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021.

“The police will continue inspecting premises to ensure the people comply with the SOP, in order to break the chain of Covid-19 infections,” Zulkipli said.Bintulu now a red zone recorded 19 new positive cases yesterday with a total of 97 patients still receiving treatment at Bintulu Hospital.

The positive cases in Bintulu mainly came from three active clusters, namely Bukit Sekubong Cluster (Sebauh), Rakut Cluster (Miri), and Pasai Cluster (Sibu).