99.7 per cent of 51,012 business premises checked follow MCO SOP – KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPNDHEP) inspected 51,012 business premises, out of which, 99.7 per cent were found to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its enforcement director, Azman Adam said from the premises checked, 115 were given advice to improve their SOP compliance while 32 were issued with warnings to take immediate improvement measures.

“Only 15 premises were found to have failed to adhere to the MCO SOP and were issued a compound of RM1,000 each.

“Premises that have already received warnings, could be fined RM1,000 if found to have not improved their SOP compliance,” said Azman, who also reminded business operators to fully observe the SOP throughout the MCO period, in a statement yesterday.

He said if the compliance level was still dissatisfactory, KPDNHEP with the cooperation of the National Security Council (MKN) and Ministry of Health, would take stern or drastic measures like closing the business premises straight away.

Meanwhile, KPDNHEP has given approval to 46,921 businesses to operate during the MCO period based on the categories that were allowed to operate under the general SOP of the MCO nationwide.

Among the categories are shopping complex, hypermarket and supermarket, restaurant, optical and optical goods shop, and electrical and electronic appliance shop.

“All parties, especially the industry players and consumers, need to work together in this to ensure the domestic trade sector would not be a contributor to the spread of COVID-19 and to make full use of the opening of economic opportunities allowed by adhering to all the MCO SOPs.

“The domestic trade sector is committed to ensuring that businesses could run in a safe and controlled environment towards reviving the country’s economy where this sector’s contribution to its Gross Domestic Product is huge,” Azman said.

Malaysia is under the MCO until Feb 4, except the state of Sarawak. – Bernama