Abide by SOP to break chain of infections — Resident

BINTULU: People in Bintulu Division are reminded to strictly comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the authorities in order to effectively break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

However, they should not panic as the current Covid-19 cases were detected through mass screening as part of the proactive measures taken by the authorities, Bintulu Resident Jack Aman Luat said.

He said since the beginning of the year, almost 8,000 swab test samples had been taken under intensive active case detection (ACD) operations in Bintulu.

“The number of positive cases increased in Bintulu because of our proactive action in carrying out mass screening for the public.

“If there is any new case in an area, our team will go to the area and carry out the ACD immediately, and maybe to a certain extent lockdown the area with total movement restriction like in Bukit Sekubong in Sebauh,” he said.

He stressed that what is important is for the people to continue enhancing their SOP compliance and to stay safe at home.

“We are still in conditional movement control order (CMCO), if people of Bintulu do not give cooperation to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) orders, we may be facing the same situation like in Sibu,” he told reporters after chairing a special Bintulu Disaster Management Committee (BDMC) meeting at Bintulu Resident’s Office on Monday.

Jack, who is BDMC chairman, said the police had been ordered to enhance their enforcement by setting up roadblocks to enforce movement restriction between districts and zones.

In a related matter, he advised the public to verify any news being spread on social media in relation to Covid-19 with the SDMC.

“We need the cooperation, coordination and understanding of the people,” said Jack.

Bintulu Division has three districts – Bintulu, Sebauh and Tatau. Bintulu currently is in red zone, Sebauh remains as orange zone and Tatau is categorised as yellow zone after recording its first case.