Additional airtime for TV Pendidikan beginning today — MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: Beginning today, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will increase the TV Pendidikan airtime on [email protected], specifically to help Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 candidates MOE, in a statement yesterday said the airtime for the programme which is broadcast on Monday to Friday from 3 to 5 pm on NTV7 has been increased by two hours.

“MOE has also added five hours of airtime for the programme aired on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 12pm and 3pm to 5pm,” the statement said.

The additional slot for the programme which is broadcast on TV Okey, Astro Tutor TV and [email protected] brings total airtime to 11 hours per day.

MOE also expressed confidence that TV Pendidikan programme can be utilised by students, teachers and parents as one of the effective methods of home-based teaching and learning (PdPR).

The programme schedule can be obtained by browsing MOE’s official portal at www.moe.gov.my or through its official social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @KemPendidikan. — Bernama