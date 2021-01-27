Call to address period poverty among women, girls

KOTA KINABALU: Period poverty, which refers to situations in which women and girls are unable to afford sanitary napkins, has become an issue, including those in urban areas, said Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang.

In a recent article from Malaysia Now (January 14 2021 – Period poverty afflicts urban poor as pandemic continues), some women preferred to get pregnant instead of thinking how to survive the monthly menses, while some girls decided to skip school or college because they cannot afford to buy sanitary pads. Some even use old newspapers as a sanitary pads, or old clothes so that it can be washed and reused.

“I am sad to read in FMT (Dec 10 2020 – The painful reality about period poverty in Malaysia) about a Sabahan girl who had to manage with using strips of old clothes when her period comes.

“Period poverty is happening in Malaysia and the increasing number of women and girls that are unable to afford such basic need is unacceptable and heartbreaking,” said Jannie.

She added that among the aid items requested that is becoming common now are sanitary napkins, indicating that there are families who cannot afford such essential items.

“During the DUN sitting last December, I asked if the government have any plans to give out free sanitary pads or eliminate sanitary pads tax to address period poverty and to do a research among women and girls especially from the B40 groups who cannot afford to buy sanitary pads.

“But the reply that I received is that the government has currently no plans to give out free sanitary pads. However, the state government has plans to make an index study of women’s well-being.”

Jannie said this is a serious health matter and would be useful to start a programme that emcompasses menstrual education.

Without a proper hygienic products, she said women and girls would be exposed to infections such as urinary tract infection and yeast infection. A lot of taboos associated with menstruation are still upheld, affecting girls negatively.

Proper access to hygienic products and the right to manage menstruation without embarrassment is fundamental for everyone, she pointed out.

“I hope that the government will provide affordable, tax free or even free sustainable sanitary products for girls at school, and women including the homeless who are in need for financial support. They must also be given wider access to menstrual hygiene management,” Jannie said.

She added that breaking the silence around menstruation is essential for positive mental health of both women and girls.

“Collective efforts to improve the lives of those who are suffering from period poverty are needed and make period a normal subject,” she said.