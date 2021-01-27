CNY less than 3 weeks away but festive mood still absent

BINTULU: The Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration is less than three weeks away but the mood is a lot different for the celebrants this year as the Covid-19 continues to create havoc in the community.

When the virus was first detected in the country on Jan 25 last year, the celebrants still had a chance to do CNY visiting as the pandemic then was still at the early stage of infection, and involved only foreigners.

The situation this year is more complicated. Malaysia, including Sarawak, continues to record high number of daily cases.

Most celebrants, when met, agreed that health was more important than the celebration itself.

Harry Tan Joo Seng, for instance, said he was concerned of his health and his family members if the celebration were open for all.

“I hope we all can stay at home and celebrate the festival with only our immediate family members.

“We have to strictly observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) where ever we are,” he said.

According to Tan, the people’s lives have been severely affected socially and economically by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Overall, our business has dropped by about 40 per cent,” said Tan who is the secretary of Sarawak Fishing Vessels Association.

Tailor Leong Bon Huat said it was extremely difficult for most business activities to pick up while Covid-19 was still around.

“We are more affected this year because of the movement control order enforced in Peninsular Malaysia, so we are experiencing logistic problem as goods cannot arrive in time. As a result we have lesser customers this time.

“Our booking order is really bad this year. I can say that were suffer 90 per cent losses.

“What we are doing now is trying to survive, doing our best to improve in whatever areas we can,” he said.

On the CNY celebration, Leong believed no one was secure now as Covid-19 was still recording a worrying number of local infections.

“There is no CNY mood like before. In supermarkets, we can see less mandarin oranges being sold. Only one or two supermarkets have them,” he said.

Leong thus called on all people to follow strictly the SOP and if possible stay at home to be safe.

“It is better to spend time with our family at home during the CNY festival. It is the best time to foster closer rapport among our children and family members,” said Leong.

Chieng Hok Kon agreed, saying the festive mood was not there now like in previous years.

He said the celebrants would have to stay at home and celebrate among their immediate family members.

“Even for foods, we only prepare just for us, in other words, this year will be more cost saving for us,” he said.

On the family’s grocery store at Sg Nyigu near here, Chieng said business was slightly affected by the pandemic.

“We can see the impact because we operate in an industrial estate and our customers are mostly foreign workers. When they don’t come we don’t earn, “ he added.