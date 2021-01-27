‘Covid spike due to lack of strict enforcement, complacency’

KUCHING: Members of the public here share the belief that the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country is due to the failure by some to observe the standard operating procedures (SOP), especially physical distancing.

They agree with Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who when interviewed by Bernama recently said there were those who believed that because they had their face mask on, they were not at risk of being exposed to the virus despite being in close proximity with others.

Some of the interviewees also felt that a lack of strict enforcement by the authorities on physical distancing requirements contributed to complacency among the people.

“I think that the enforcement is lacking. Covid-19 has been with us for a year now and I have only seen enforcement personnel once or twice.

“Although enforcement personnel should not just go and compound the offenders, they need to show up occasionally to create awareness among the public on the need to comply with the SOP,” said senior lecturer Ngu Sze Song.

Ngu, who is also Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations youth section welfare officer, pointed out that even though the majority are compliant, there were some who just could not be bothered about it.

“As for myself – yes, I observe the SOP set by the authorities whenever possible. I admit that sometimes due to the need of my work and when I am involved in association activities, the SOP might not be followed 100 per cent.

“We do try to comply but at times we may be careless,” he added.

Like Ngu, Sarawak Eco Warriors advisor Mark Liao said the failure to fully observe the SOP was definitely one of the factors that contributed to the rise in infections.

He said this is the case at workplaces, especially offices, where employees tend to not observe physical distancing as well as wearing of face mask.

“I’ve heard there are offices that require all employees to be present. Often times there is this belief that everyone in the office knows each other so they end up mingling without even wearing a mask,” he said, adding there should be more awareness campaigns done on SOP compliance in offices.

Civil servant Julien Max believes that in addition to the police, the government should for the time being consider empowering other agencies to issue compounds to SOP violators to ensure a high level of compliance.

“I think the police are doing their best but maybe they are overstretched by having to also conduct roadblocks, maintain security and enforce lockdowns during this period, apart from carrying out their normal duties.

“Maybe other agencies can be empowered to issue compounds to those who fail to follow the SOP in order to reduce some of the workload of the police,” he said.

For friends Rafer Johnson Samuel Mason and Chris Zafri Hill, they believe the problem is not about lack of enforcement by the authorities, but rather the failure by some members of the public to comply with the SOP.

“Most do (comply) but I also see some others who do not. The rules have been set and we should all follow it to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” said Rafer.

“The problem now is there are irresponsible individuals who care more about themselves than they do others. Perhaps a more expensive summons for such people will ‘teach’ them to comply with the SOP,” Chris added.