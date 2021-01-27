Covid vaccine recipients still need to observe SOP – expert

KOTA KINABALU: Those expected to receive the Covid-19 vaccine still need to observe standard operating procedures (SOP) as set by the Ministry of Health Malaysia, even after receiving both doses of the vaccine.

University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Faculty of Medicine and Health Science (FPSK) family medicine consultant Professor Madya Dr Mohd Nazri Mohd Daud said this was important to ensure the safety of the individual as well as the people around them.

“The vaccine administered is to activate the immune system in the body to fight or prevent the illness, therefore curbing the spread. Although data from clinical tests show efficacy of almost 95 per cent against the Covid-19 virus, it is still advisable for SOPs to be continually observed because the virus is something new and complex, and still requires tests and long-term data collection to achieve full immunity,” said Nazri.

He said this during a recent discussion on the topic ‘Covid-19 Vaccine,’ as part of the Covid-19 Education and Health Series streamed live on the UMS Official Facebook page, as well as the UMS.Net YouTube channel.

He further said that the general public, especially those in high-risk groups, are highly encouraged to take the Covid-19 vaccine once it is available in Malaysia.

“Although the vaccine was produced in a short amount of time, the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech had undergone pre-clinical trials and three clinical phases, and the data collected showed high effectiveness against the virus.

“This vaccine is necessary because without it, the community will continue to live in a pandemic situation for a prolonged time,” said Nazri.

There were four categories of high-risk groups that should be given priority for the vaccine, according to Nazri. They included frontline workers, senior citizens, individuals with history of chronic illness and those in need of increased protection such as pregnant or breastfeeding mothers.