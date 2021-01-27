Hold off on organising gatherings during pandemic, Uggah reiterates

KUCHING (Jan 27): Now is not the time to hold gatherings as they may promote the spread of Covid-19, stressed State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that currently all gatherings are not allowed, except for funerals.

“Please observe this ban. Even though you have birthdays, gatherings here and there to celebrate success, wedding date have been booked, but this is not the time (to hold gathering),” he told a press conference at the daily Covid-19 update at the old State Legislative Assembly building today.

He said that currently Sarawak is still in containment mode, and the infection did not spread far while in Peninsular Malaysia, it is in mitigation mode, which is to minimise the impact on lives and society.

“As we are in containment mode, our strategy is to conduct contact tracing, test and isolate. In longhouses, we have to initiate lockdowns as part of our solution, and to ensure the downward trend continues, we need cooperation and understanding from the people and they must follow the SOPs (standard operating procedure).”

Today, the state recorded 70 new Covid-19 cases and one death, compared to 205 and three deaths the previous day.

Aside from that, other strategies include ensuring sufficient space for the sick and to upgrade testing capacity so that the waiting time is below 36 hours.

“The sooner we identify the positive cases, the sooner we can isolate them. The people’s cooperation is very important in making the strategy a success,” said Uggah.

On Monday (Jan 25), SDMC announced that only a maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend funerals, and only up to 20 people can attend the ceremony at burial grounds in Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) areas.

SDMC had previously allowed up to 50 people to attend funerals in CMCO areas depending on the size of the house or funeral parlor. However, it was limited to close family members and they were required to practise social distancing of at least one metre.

Children under 12 years old and high-risk groups from attending any funeral, and prohibiting those with symptoms like fever, cough, flu or have temperature about 37.5°C are discouraged from attending.

The house owner or funeral parlour management are required to prepare an attendance book or QR code for MySejahtera scanning, allowing only one entry and a separate exit, and setting up a counter for taking temperatures of all who attends and to ensure everyone register themselves as well as to ensure all SOPs are being complied with.

Gambling activities involving card games and other similar activities are prohibited.