KK City Day to be celebrated virtually

KOTA KINABALU: The city’s 21st anniversary celebration on February 2, will be virtual one, said Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip.

“There will be no big celebration as we are complying with the SOP implemented to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” she said in a statement today.

Noorliza said a few programs have been lined up including a ‘majlis tahlil’ which will be held online.

“We will still engage with the public and for this, we are organising a solo dance competition that will be held virtually. The majlis tahlil to be conducted online will involve City Hall’s personnel,” she said.

Noorliza disclosed that initially, a tree planting program was to be held in conjunction with the city’s anniversary celebration.

“We also planned to have the Pusat Bestari Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu launched on that day too but both programs have to be postponed as we need to stem the spread of Covid-19,” she said.

According to Noorliza further, City Hall will start imposing the parking coupons in all its jurisdiction on February 5.

“Any changes will depend on the state government’s instructions,” she said.

On Tuesday, Noorliza and City Hall’s deputy director general (Management) Junainah Abie paid a courtesy call on Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Istana Negeri.