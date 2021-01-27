Leaders hope for better internet coverage in rural areas

MIRI: The cashless payment system to minimise public movement and human physical contact in view of the Covid-19 pandemic is well received by local leaders here.

Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus said the people are now getting used to cashless digital transaction methods which are done online.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet and the number of cases reported still remains high. Therefore, the transaction method using digital platform to settle bills including groceries is the most convenient way now to curb the spread of Covid-19 by minimising human physical contact,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

The Bekenu assemblywoman, however, pointed out that there is a need to improve internet facilities in her constituency.

Besides improving internet connectivity, she said there were areas in her constituency that did not have internet access.

She hoped this situation would be resolved soon, not only to support the digital initiatives but also to facilitate students in home-based learning.

Sharing a similar view was Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, who said the internet coverage in his constituency was very limited and the connectivity very poor.

He really hoped that more internet facilities are set up at strategic locations in the constituency such as Long Lama, Long Bedian, Long San and Long Lapok so that the rural folks can enjoy the digital initiatives and to enable students follow online learning.

For Kampung Muhhibah Niah village chief Zehan Yaman, internet connectivity is important in answering the government’s call to go digital.

In view that not many business premises in Subis district provided online payment platform, she hoped more business operators in the district would be able to provide the service to reduce human contact to minimise exposure to Covid-19 infection.