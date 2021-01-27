Masing: Security measures to be intensified at hotspots along Sarawak-Indonesia border

KUCHING (Jan 27): Enforcement efforts at Sarawak’s borders with Kalimantan must be intensified to address issues of human trafficking and smuggling as well as to contain the spread of Covid-19, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

He said security measures at hotspots identified along the Sarawak-Indonesia border such as Bau, Lundu, Telok Melano, Biawak and Serikin must be reinforced to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants (PATIs) into the state.

He also said such efforts must be stepped up, particularly along the strech of border at Telok Melano, Biawak, Serian and Lubok Antu.

“These areas are considered as hotspots and the border posts are in close proximity to villages on both sides, making it more accessible for PATIs to enter Sarawak.

“They only need to go on foot for a few hundred metres and cross the border to come to our side. This is dangerous as they may bring in contraband or worse, spread the Covid-19 virus,” he said in a statement today.

Masing, who is also Sarawak Border Security Committee (SBSC) chairman, pointed out that the state government has given top priority to provide the necessary equipment to ensure that relevant authorities can function at their best to safeguard the state’s borders.

He said patrol vehicles like scramblers, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and four-wheel drives (4×4) will be made available for this purpose.

The Infrastructure and Port Development Minister expressed his concern that there were still many PATIs within the state’s borders particularly in plantation areas.

“In more remote border posts like Tapak Megah, Rantau Pandora and Ba Kelalan, the more pressing issue is to make sure that basic telecommunication equipment is available.

“I have already recommended installing the solar-powered ConnectMe in these areas which are not reachable via telecommunication towers,” he said.

Earlier, Masing had chaired a meeting with relevant enforcement agencies including the General Operations Force, police, army, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Royal Malaysian Customs Department Sarawak and State Immigration Department on issues pertaining to entries into Sarawak via land borders.

Also present during the meeting via Zoom video conferencing were Residents from various divisions and other relevant agencies.

The SBSC meets weekly to update and discuss issues regarding border security in the state.