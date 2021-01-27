MCO: Face-to-face meetings still not allowed – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has reiterated that face-to-face meetings are not allowed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said this also applies to ministries and government agencies.

“No one is exempted from this rule and there is no reason for ministries or government agencies to do so.

“There are no double standards. In fact, the special meeting of MKN (the National Security Council) is also conducted virtually,” he said at a press conference on development of MCO, at Wisma Pertahanan today.

He was commenting on the report that there are government agencies and other organisations that hold face-to-face meetings during the current MCO period.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri reminded all business premises owners to abide by the list of types of businesses allowed to operate during the MCO period.

He said the list of essential businesses or services and their chain has been released by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

“Regardless whether the premises are in shopping malls, hypermarkets or roadside stalls, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) remain the same. Action can be taken against those (who are listed among the sectors that are not allowed to operate) found operating during this period,” he said.

On complaints regarding delay in aid distribution to those who had to be quarantined with family members of Covid-19 patients, Ismail Sabri said the matter would be informed to the Ministry of Health for further action. — Bernama