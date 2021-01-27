Miri Hospital bars visitors from entering wards, only one guardian allowed for each patient

MIRI (Jan 27): Miri Hospital has barred visitors from entering hospital wards effective immediately following the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Miri division lately.

In a statement today, Miri Hospital said only one guardian is allowed to accompany each patient in the ward and they are advised to follow all instructions given by the hospital management from time to time.

“Each patient is only allowed one guardian. However, the admission and presence of the guardians in the wards are subjected to the discretion of the ward management involved,” the hospital added.

Meanwhile, the hospital is calling all members of the public to adhere to the screening protocols which are being carried out at the hospital’s two entrances.

Visitors with symptoms such as fever, cough, breathing difficulties, sore throat and flu, as well as those who are residing in localities that are currently being placed under lockdown are urged not to visit the hospital at the moment to avoid any inconvenience.

“This decision was taken to protect patients in wards as well as health workers from risk of outside infection.

“Miri Hospital is a hybrid hospital that manages Covid-19 positive cases as well as provide medical services for other normal clinical cases.

“In view of that, Miri Hospital management is taking proactive measures to protect the facility for the safety of the public and the continuity of health services especially in Miri and the northern region,” it said.

The hospital also appealed to the public to limit their visit to the hospital and urged that the new norm be practised to protect themselves, their family and the community.