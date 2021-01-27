PGA team seize contraband liquors, cigarettes in raids

BINTULU: The Miri General Operations Force (PGA) confiscated cigarettes and liquor of various brands estimated to be worth RM345,260 including unpaid tax at three separate locations here on Monday.

The 12th PGA Miri battalion commanding officer, Supt Tan Hiap Seng said in the first raid carried out at around 1.30pm on a premises at Jalan Bintulu-Tatau various brands of liquor worth RM13,050 including a four-wheel-drive truck worth RM90,000 and a sedan car worth RM20,000 were seized.

The second seizure, he said was carried out on another premises at the same road at 2pm resulting in the seizure of various brands of liquor and cigarettes worth RM72,210.

Following a public tip-off, he said another premises was also raided in Sibiyu at 3.30pm and liquor of different brands estimated to be worth RM150,000 were confiscated.

“Further check found that all the confiscated goods have not passed the customs tax and without any valid documents,” he said.

Tan added a 21-year-old local man was also arrested to assist in the investigation.

The confiscated items he said would be handed over to Bintulu police headquarters (IPD) for further action under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

He said the PGA team will continue the operation to combat illegal activities in the division especially smuggling of liquor and cigarettes.

He also called on the public to immediately inform the authorities on any illegal activities in their areas.