Police on the hunt for two men for punching taxi driver, fleeing with his vehicle in Serian

KUCHING (Jan 27): The Serian district police are currently tracking down two male suspects for allegedly attacking a taxi driver and driving off with the vehicle at around 5.15pm in Kampung Belimbing, Serian yesterday.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects, who are believed to be Indonesians, hired the taxi from Kuching Sentral to two destinations in Gedong and Balai Ringin, Serian.

“Upon reaching Kampung Belimbing, one of the suspects asked the taxi driver to stop by the roadside and proceeded to punch the taxi driver as soon as the vehicle came to a stop,” said Aswandy in a statement today.

The 62-year-old taxi driver, who sustained injuries to his head, managed to exit the vehicle and was later found by members of the public who called the police for assistance.

The victim was later sent to Serian Hospital for medical treatment.

“We are now tracking the suspects who are believed to be heading to Sri Aman,” said Aswandy, adding that the case is currently being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.

Meanwhile, the taxi was found abandoned near SK Talagus Jerok, Balai Ringin this morning and police are currently combing the scene for clues.