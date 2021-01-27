Rumah Sebastian Ngalang in Sibu under lockdown after 2 Covid-19 positive cases detected

SIBU (Jan 27): Rumah Sebastian Ngalang at Mile 6, Jalan Oya here is the latest to be placed under lockdown after two of the longhouse’s residents tested positive for Covid-19.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the 73-door longhouse has a total of 235 residents.

“A police team arrived at Rumah Sebastian at 10.40am to cordon off the main entrance.

“A total of 20 residents from the longhouse had undergone their first Covid-19 screening on Jan 20,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley also confirmed that a total of 58 longhouses were currently under lockdown in Sibu including Rumah Sebastian Ngalang.

He said they also had advised the longhouse residents not to step out of the cordoned area until they receive new instructions from the Health Ministry.