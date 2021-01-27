Sarawak’s Covid-19 daily cases fall to 70, 1 death recorded

KUCHING (Jan 27): Sarawak recorded a significant drop in new positive Covid-19 cases today with 70 cases, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said a large number of cases was recorded in Sibu (34) followed by Dalat (10), Bintulu (9), Kanowit (7), Betong (4), Miri (2), Serian (2), Kuching (1) and Bau (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state have now increased 3,774,” he told a press conference.

He said the state also recorded a Covid-19 death case today which was registered in Sibu district.

MORE TO COME