Sibuti MP calls on authorities to provide counselling services to those tested positive for Covid-19

MIRI (Jan 27): Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni has called on the authorities to provide counselling services to individuals who have been tested positive for Covid-19.

According to him, a person’s mental health is just as important during time of Covid-19 pandemic such as now.

“When face with situation like this, I believe there should also be counselling services for those affected, so that they don’t panic or have fear of the treatment given to help them get better.

“We need to ensure these patients’ are in good mental health as well, because apart from being positive for Covid-19, they might also face negative perceptions from the society,” he said when contacted today.

He was asked to comment on an incident where a Covid-19 positive man from Batu Niah escaped from Miri Hospital yesterday while waiting to be treated.

Lukanisman expressed his regret over the incident, stating that the society needs to understand that being Covid-19 positive is not an offence or crime.

“It is not a crime, but it is something we all do not expect. So if you are positive (for Covid-19), the KKM (Health Ministry) have standard operating procedures and treatment for you to undergo.

“All you have to do is be honest. There is no need for you to panic and resort to endangering the life of others.”

During the incident which took place yesterday, the Covid-19 patient was said to have escaped around 3pm, while waiting to be treated at Miri Hospital

However, he was arrested at his house in Batu Niah on the same night and was brought back to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

By running away, Lukanisman said the patient had jeopardised public safety and added more burden on the frontliners as well as the authorities who had to find him and bring him back to the hospital.

“During this time where the number of positive cases is reclining, it is the responsibility of everyone to look out for each other,” he said.

Lukanisman, who praised the authorities for their quick action in apprehending the man, said the man’s selfish act of running away from treatment might have exposed more people to the virus.