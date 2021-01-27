SRB, Marine Dept probing accident involving ferry, vessel in Sungai Ridan, Marudi – Lee

MIRI (Jan 27): The Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) and Marine Department Sarawak are jointly conducting a marine accident investigation involving a river crossing ferry and a vessel in Sungai Ridan, Marudi which occurred yesterday, said Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

According to Lee, his ministry was informed of the accident by LSS yesterday.

“LSS informed that at 4.15pm on Jan 26, an accident has occurred between a river crossing ferry named ‘Agelina 2’ and a vessel named ‘Linau 22’ at the ferry crossing in Sungai Ridan, Marudi.

“Officers from LSS Miri office and the Marine Department Sarawak have been deployed this morning to jointly conduct a marine accident investigation,” said Lee in a press statement today.

He said the investigation will cover all aspects including the skipper of the vessel, licenses, machineries performance and extend of damages.

“As of now, all we know is that there is no human casualty and no spillage of oil into the river.

“The actual cause leading to the accident will only be known after the investigation is completed in a few days time. Statement will also be taken from the public who were present there at the time of the accident,” he said.

On another note, Lee reminded all vessels plying the rivers across the state to be extra vigilant and to ensure safe river navigation especially with the coming raining season coupled with strong river current.

Yesterday (Jan 26), a ferry which was waiting for vehicles to load was damaged when a vessel crashed into it. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the accident.