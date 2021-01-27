‘State taking various steps to cope with spike in Covid-19’

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is formulating various strategies, such as the establishment of Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centres in Sibu, to cope with the drastic surge in Covid-19 cases in state.

State Health Department deputy director Dr Rosemawati Ariffin said the centres will be used to house and treat Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms and those who were classified as ‘Category One’ and ‘Category Two’ Covid-19 patients.

“The Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centres will house those with mild symptoms and reserving the beds in hospitals to those Covid-19 patients who require more intensive treatment,” said Dr Rosemawati during a Covid-19 situation update press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building yesterday.

She said the centres were set up with close collaboration with the state government and other agencies and similar centres were also being set up in Miri and Kanowit.

Dr Rosemawati added that health personnel would be stationed at the centres and she reassured there were enough beds in hospitals in Sibu to treat patients who were suffering from more serious conditions caused by Covid-19.

On a separate matter, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the state government had allocated all possible resources and manpower to bring the outbreak under control.

“We are preparing for any eventualities as we are battling an enemy that cannot be seen.

The state government is preparing any kind of situation by making sure there are sufficient beds and health personnel, aside from enhancing the state’s Covid-19 testing capacity,” he said when asked on the danger posed by a more contagious and mutated strain of Covid-19 discovered in other countries.

Uggah also said he was working closely with Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee on the outbreak in Sibu and he had entrusted the divisional disaster management committee there to formulate the relevant policies to stop the transmission of the virus.

“I will communicate with Dr Annuar to work out the best solutions for the people in Sibu and maybe they can improve the communication system between the people and the authorities in obtaining the police permit. I was told they can download the require forms for travelling online,” said Uggah.

He said this when responding to reports of long queues at police stations in Sibu to apply for police permit for work-related travels in the town.

Besides, Uggah said he will be summoning the police and the army to attend a SDMC meeting today to brief the committee on their enforcement actions, especially in areas under lockdown.

He described the actions of certain quarters who sneak out of areas placed under lockdown as utterly irresponsible and he remarked that community policing with the assistance of community leaders as well as the authorities was crucial to win the fight against Covid-19.