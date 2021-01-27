Thaipusam to be marked with prayers in Kuching, no procession due to CMCO

KUCHING (Jan 27): Thaipusam prayers will be held at Sri Srinivasagar Kaliamman Temple here tomorrow but restricted to its management personnel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Hindu Temple Association Kuching honorary secretary V. Kavineshvaran.

He said Hindu temples have been closed to the public since Kuching entered the Covid-19 Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period on Jan 13.

“However, the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has given approval to the temple (Sri Srinivasagar Kaliamman Temple) to conduct Thaipusam ritual prayers on the morning of the festival but restricted to the temple management.

“Only a maximum of 12 persons are allowed, with strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP),” he said when contacted today.

Kavineshvaran pointed out that Thaipusam has been one of the temple’s main festivals over the years.

He said that during normal times, there will be a procession in town.

“The procession starts from Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at Rock Road to Sri Srinivasagar Kaliamman Temple at Ban Hock Road. Devotees from various backgrounds will join the procession.

“This year, all devotees will be observing the religious prayers at home,” he said, adding that it is the best decision to control Covid-19 cases in the state.

Thaipusam, usually falls between mid-January to mid-February, is a Hindu celebration of Lord Murugan’s victory over the demon Soorapadman’s tyranny.

In Kuching, the annual procession usually begins after hours of preparation at the Rock Road temple. It is a colourful sight to behold as devotees bearing ‘kavadi’ and other ritual items make the trip towards their destination at Ban Hock Road on foot.

There, they complete the ceremony by making the offerings to Lord Murugan.