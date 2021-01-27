Those holding work-related travel permits in Sibu need not worry, validity extended along with MCO to Feb 14

SIBU (Jan 27): The police permit for work-related travel required for businesses categorised under the essential services sector will be valid until the extension period of the Movement Control Order (MCO) for Sibu Division ends, said the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC).

In this regard, SDDMC said today those who had applied for the permit need not make a fresh application.

SDDMC made the clarification following the announcement by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) that MCO for Sibu Division, which will end on Jan 29, has been extended to Feb 14.

When contacted, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing explained the decision to allow the extension of the validity of the permit beyond Jan 29 had been made prior to SDMC’s announcement on the MCO extension.

“We have decided together with the SDDMC and police to extend the validity of the permit if the MCO is extended after Jan 29.

“But we cannot make known the information as we are uncertain if MCO will be extended or otherwise for Sibu Division,” Dr Annuar said.

He urged those with the permit to not worry about the validity date (Jan 29) stated in the permit.

“We can’t issue an ‘open-dated’ permit and so, we had to state Jan 29 in the permit following the date when the MCO ends.

“And now that since SDMC has announced the extension of MCO for Sibu Division until Feb 14, those having the permit need not worry as the existing permit is still valid until the end of the extension period of the MCO.

“This will definitely help a lot as those with the permit need not make a new application,” the Nangka assemblyman said.

The MCO in Sibu will be extended effective midnight on Jan 30 until Feb 14, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

He also said the extension also applied to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for all other districts in the state which will be enforced from midnight of Feb 1 to February 14.

“This decision is in view that positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak are still high and the number of green zones are declining.

“To date, there are only 11 green zones out of 40 districts remaining. This shows that the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak is not under control yet,” he told a press conference in Kuching today.