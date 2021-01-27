Traders warned against hiking price of electronic communication devices used by students for online learning

KUCHING (Jan 27): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has warned traders and suppliers not to hike the price of electronic communication devices used by students for online learning.

KPDNHEP Sarawak director Dato Stanley Tan said stern action will be taken against traders who are taking advantage of the current situation to make excessive or unfair profits.

“We do not want traders to take advantage of the situation as we have noticed the the rising demand for electronic devices used for online learning since Jan 20,” said Tan in a press statement today.

He added that beginning Jan 25, the ministry has conducted checks throughout the state under ‘Ops Catut 8.0’ to check the price of five electronic devices mainly used by students for online learning.

The devices are computer desktops, laptops, tablet computers, printers and smartphones.

“So far, we have issued a total of 19 goods information confirmation notices to traders to respond to the alleged unfair price hike of their electronic devices,” said Tan.

A total of three notices were issued in Kuching, Sibu and Miri respectively, followed by two notices each issued in Sri Aman, Mukah, Bintulu, Limbang and Kapit.

He said action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 can be taken against unscrupulous traders, where under the Act, individuals who are found guilty can be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed not exceeding three years or both, and a second offence could attract a maximum fine of RM250,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

He added that if a company is involved, the owner(s) could be fined up to RM500,000 and a fine of RM1 million imposed for a second offence.

Any complaints or enquiries can be made by calling their call centre at 1800 886 800; Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) at 03-8882 6245 / 6088; Malaysia Government Call Centre (MYGCC) at 03-8000 8000; KPDNHEP WhatsApp at 019- 279 4317 or email them at [email protected]

Complaints or enquiries can also be made at any nearby KPDNHEP offices.