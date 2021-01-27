Uggah: MCO in Sibu, CMCO for all other districts in Sarawak to be extended until Feb 14

KUCHING (Jan 27): The Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu will be extended effective midnight on Jan 30 until February 14, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He also said the extension also applied to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for all other districts in the state which will be enforced from midnight of Feb 1 to February 14.

“This decision is in view that positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak are still high and the number of green zones are declining.

“To date, there are only 11 green zones out of 40 districts remaining. This shows that the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak is not under control yet,” he told a press conference.

