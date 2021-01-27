Uggah warns against complacency as indications point toward declining Covid-19 numbers in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 27): There is an indication that the trend of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak is decreasing, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

However, he declined to reveal further on this downward trend for fear that the people in Sarawak might let their guard down over the infectious and deadly virus.

“We were briefed today that there is an indication that the Covid-19 trend is going down.

“But I don’t want to say too much because when we say the trend is going down, the people will become complacent and they think the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak is now safe,” he told a press conference today.

He said that though Sarawak had won in its first, second and third waves of the pandemic, this does not. mean that the war against Covid-19 has been won.

“We can say that Sarawak has stayed a bit afloat compared to other states in the country and this is a success by Sarawakians and the state government.

“But the war is still far from over and we need to have a lot of collaboration and cooperation from everyone,” he said.

He also said the state’s policies in combating Covid-19 have shown achievement such as when lockdown was placed in affected areas such as the longhouses.

“It is easier to do so at longhouses rather than big villages, towns or cities in terms of controlling the movement of the people.

“We hope the trend continues because this cannot be done with the cooperation of the people,” he emphasised.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, pointed out that today marked the first anniversary of the committee’s operation in tackling the state’s Covid-19 situation.

“We want to thank Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for his support and advice given to SDMC particularly when we faced our most challenging time.

“We would also like to thank the front liners for their commitment and sacrificed in carrying out their duties,” he said.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Sarawak for their sacrificed as well as those who have lent a helping hand through donations and contributions in various forms to the committee.

“With the support of the people, we have somewhat sailed through a very stormy sea.

“What we are going through is unchartered waters but because everyone cooperated, it enabled us to carry out our various programmes and standard operating procedures,” he said.

Uggah also extended his condolences to those who have lost family members due to Covid-19.

“Flor those who have recovered from the infection, congratulations,” he said and reminded the people to continue staying strong, safe and to remain at home.

Also present at the press conference were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.